$40,000 is Being Asked for an Auctioned Piece of Robert Downey Jr’s Gum that He Left on Hollywood Walk of Fame

We were always warned not to stick our hands under tables or handle objects in public, and this advice was given for good reason. Everywhere you look there are germs just waiting to be touched! What’s worse: you might even find yourself unwittingly handling someone else’s chewing gum – yuck!

We all had the same parents telling us not to pick up gum off of the ground, but evidently one person didn’t listen. They recently put a piece of someone else’s chewing gum on eBay for auction and it turns out that it belonged to none other than Robert Downey Jr! So if you’re interested in buying something more valuable than money can buy, this may be your chance at getting some serious bragging rights.

How did the eBay seller discover the gum? At Jon Favreau’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Downey Jr. pulled a hilarious prank when he stuck his chewed piece of gum on the star to mimic what it felt like for him to receive this prestigious honor. The whole crowd erupted in laughter and took pictures, but instead of leaving that wad behind someone decided they were going to take their chances at making some money off of it!

.@RobertDowneyJr jokingly plants a wad of gum on @Jon_Favreau‘s newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star “just to make it official.” pic.twitter.com/DReWckplTh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 13, 2023

If you’re stunned by this, don’t worry; we are too. Technically, if one were feeling brave enough they could send the gum away for a DNA test to prove its authenticity – and it’s clear that whoever is selling this has faith in what they have offered as it’s listed on eBay – yet, still there remains an uncertainty about how to process all of this.

While we all adore Downey, spending such a large sum on someone’s chewed gum just seems unreasonable. Iron Man‘s wad is estimated to cost an astonishing $40,147.17 – without even considering shipping costs! If you have that kind of money readily available for purchasing another individual’s saliva-laden piece of chewing gum…well then who are we to question?

At this time, there have been no bids for the piece of gum yet. However, we are closely monitoring the situation to determine if Downey finds out about it and what comes of that news.