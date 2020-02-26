‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 set for April 2020!

Harley Quinn just wrapped up its first season on Friday with what was, in my opinion, one of the best episodes of the season. Watching the credits roll, though, I was hit with that post-season blues. You know what I’m talking about! That moment a show ends and you know you have to wait up to a year for the next season to drop. Well, Luckily, in a twist as unexpected as Harley herself, today we learned that season 2 is right around the corner. Harley Quinn season 2 will begin airing on April 3, 2020.

If you’re worried because you haven’t seen the first season, there’s no reason to fret! You can catch up on the entire first season on DC’s streaming service: DC Universe. The show is wonderful, putting a fresh, exciting spin on several DC characters like Clayface, King Shark and Dr. Psycho. The whole thing is brilliantly written and is rated R, so is most certainly not suitable for younger audiences.

The show has been consistently funny, well written and entertaining so it really is awesome news that we won’t have to wait for the second season to air. Season one saw Harley Quinn explore her after ending her relationship with Joker. After Ivy helps her realize he’s an abusive jerk, she decides to form her own crew and climb up in the crime ranks all on her own (with a little help from her friends, of course!)

If you think the show might not be for you, though, that’s okay! DC Universe boasts thousands of comics, many of them featuring Harley Quinn that you can peruse at your own pace as well.

Regardless of whatever you decide, at least April isn’t too far away! We’ll be catching up with Harley and the gang in no time and I, for one, can’t wait!

Hell yeah!