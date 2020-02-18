‘Prodigal Son’ recap “Death’s Door”

Martin is in a coma and according to Malcolm, he’s able to have hallucinations that act like nightmares. The girl in the box tries to take control of the nightmare, but he is always in control. He’s so much in control that he wakes himself up from the coma.

Jessica tells Gil that she stabbed Martin and Gil tells her that if he dies, she may be charged with murder. Malcolm wants her to tell the truth. He also finally tells Ainsley that he stabbed their dad. Jessica ultimately chooses Eve.

Luckily a case distracts Malcolm. The body is sitting casually on the couch. Kevin Bagley has been dead for three days. The focus wasn’t the murder, it’s what happened after… necrophilia, maybe?

The suspect: a professional funeral director. There’s a convention in town so their pool is 3,000. Kevin is connected to two other funeral directors, Dev and Tilda, who could have a motive.

Tilda, who had a physical relationship with Kevin, suggests they speak to Dev. Dev is uncooperative but his brand of makeup was used on Kevin’s body. Unfortunately, Dev is unconscious by the time they go to arrest him. He was poisoned but Edrisa was able to save him.

Malcolm doesn’t think Tilda is guilty. She would, however, do anything to protect her career. She reveals a private partner, Leeanne. She caused the fire and has been known to spend too much time with the corpses.

Leeanne, wanting Kevin’s body back, corners Edrisa in the morgue. Edrisa holds her own against Leanne and she is arrested. Leanne really helped Malcolm understand some of his feelings and taught him that he needs to let go.

Dani revealing that her father died and the model casket they buried him in is in the showroom was heartbreaking… She knows what Malcolm is going through and I know he’s new to people empathizing with him, but he needs to get used to it. If you’ve ever lost a parent, you know how to be sensitive and you immediately try to diffuse the situation because you know how much it hurts. That scene was sad but it’s my favorite because of how relatable it is.