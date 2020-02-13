‘Young Sheldon’ recap “A Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub”

Reba McEntire is in Texas! She plays June, Dale’s ex-wife. She and Connie seem to get along and they make plans to go for drinks. Dale thinks that’ll be weird like when he went camping with John. The two have a great time talking about stuff, including Dale.

John shows up and joins them. Is that fun or weird? So far so good. So good in fact that John asks Connie if June may be interested in him. Unfortunately, June doesn’t feel that way and tells him not to give up on Connie. June sees the way she looks at him and firmly believes that Dale will screw this up.

Sheldon dislikes groups, especially group projects. To diffuse the situation, Mary invites Sam and Keith and Keith’s dirty laundry work on the project at their house. Tensions rise and when the college kids take a break, Sheldon gets to work.

Sam is frustrated because no one takes her seriously in the science field. Mary waiting on them and doing Keith’s laundry doesn’t help and she thinks Sheldon will be just another guy that thinks women are only ‘notetakers and mommies.’ In the meantime, Keith gets advice from George.

Georgie and Missy go to the mall. They bond when Missy confides in him that she likes a boy. Georgie helps her talk to the boy and it goes well.

I loved seeing Missy and Georgie on their own being brother and sister!! It was so cute when he yelled at that boy. I need more of this, it was perfect. I also loved Reba. It’s hard not to like her but I thought she was wonderful. See you next week!