The Walking Dead: Is This Character’s Death Imminent?

The Walking Dead’s upcoming episode is called “Squeeze” and the official description gives us very little detail, “The collected communities are reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them.” However, it’s this teaser trailer, along with a new teaser image, that has us concerned for Aaron (Ross Marquand). Or should our concern be for Beta (Ryan Hurst)?

POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD!

There’s reason for the concern too and it stems from the source material, Walking Dead comics issues 153 and 154. In the comics, Aaron (and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who is now on her own adventure) venture into Whisperer’s territory and run into Beta (Ryan Hurst). Beta proceeds to stab Aaron. Now, Aaron does not die in this confrontation.

But later in book 173, the two confront each other again and, this time, Aaron prevails by killing Beta. This teaser image, along with the trailer, definitely sets up and teases this confrontation between the two characters.

The Walking Dead Season 10 has been a critical success with both critics and fans. Season 10’s viewership scores are the highest ever, as Angela Kang’s success as show runner continues.

The Walking Dead returns on February 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC.