Saw Reboot Trailer Drops and It Looks Intense!

A new trailer for the Saw series has appeared online. The new film, Spiral, stars Chris Rock and it appears to take a completely new perspective on the film.

This film looks more like a True Detective / Seven film, where Rock’s character will be investigating the crimes and appears to potentially fall victim himself. We also get a glimpse of Samuel L Jackson falling prey to the trickery.

Will Tobin Bell make an appearance in the new film? We will have to see!

At Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta, Bell previously spoke about Jigsaw and what he does to relate to the character and how he channels that level of horror but still manages to create a character that the audience can sympathize for.

‘I wouldn’t necessarily do what he does. My job is to figure out what’s on his mind and why he’s doing what he’s doing. To be able to fill his carcass with human qualities so that the audience can relate to him even for a moment.’

He went on to say that a lot of what comes up in the Saw films is karma. That ‘get what you give’ type of trap is Bell’s personal favorite. He likes when it sort of comes full circle.

‘Do you reap what you sow in life? It comes up a lot in the Saw films and I feel like those are my favorite traps in the series. I like when the traps relate to the person’s life.’

On top of that, he says that the Saw films are films that mean something to those horror movie fans who may be struggling themselves. It puts life into perspective for you.

"It's about appreciating life. To a horror fan whos struggling these films MEANS something."

Not that it totally makes up for the whole, setting someone up for certain death thing, or makes up for it at all. However, Tobin’s explanation for the film is one that has made sense for some time.