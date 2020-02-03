‘Prodigal Son’ recap “Wait and Hope”

It seems like this forced time off is doing Malcolm some good. He is actually taking a vacation and Jessica is ecstatic. To make sure he goes, Jessica orders Gil to drive him. In the car, Gil gets a call about a murder and Malcolm weasels his way into joining.

A former district attorney was killed with a vintage gun. He also has the word Villefort, from the Count of Monte Cristo, sliced into his arm. The killer identifies with The Count. While moving the body, a landmine is discovered and Malcolm throws himself on it. It activates and Malcolm starts thinking of a plan. Oh! and to add to the pressure, Martin calls.

Malcolm escapes the blast but misses his flight.

Martin gets his privileges back and even goes back to his group sessions. Martin calls Malcolm again and offers his opinion on the case. While on the phone, Dani gets a hit on the gun.

While investigating, they come across William who is trapped in a falling sword trap. While being saved, he reveals that George Taylor was the guy who bought the gun. It seems like Cal may be the next target. Hashtag poetic justice.

Ernesto is captured but Malcolm isn’t convinced he’s the killer. While letting Malcolm vent, Dani gets him to open up about what he’s afraid of. He even gets her to take him to visit Martin.

Martin talks about John and how worried he was. Malcolm is not amused but Dani redirects the conversation back to the case. Martin doesn’t like Ernesto as the killer either, he suggests looking closely at the Taylor family. That, and George is the one in trouble, not Cal.

Malcolm and Dani crash a wedding. The count is a countess. To save George, Malcolm steals his toast while Dani canvases the room. Malcolm’s speech doesn’t sway Isabella and she tries to shoot him anyway. He saves George and even makes Jessica proud.

Michael Sheen talking about cancel culture, I am here for it. He was wonderful in this episode, I missed him. In all fairness, Malcolm is kind of like a boomerang. Can we please talk about Malcolm in a white suit getting blown up and falling out a window, onto a car and his suit is still clean? By the way, Under Pressure was the perfect song!