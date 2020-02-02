The Walking Dead: Releases Freaky Whisperers Clip

It appears that the Whisperers won’t be silenced on The Walking Dead. The show’s Twitter account released a clip of the herd and, well, you’ll just have to see it (and hear it) for yourself.

The Whisperers are not going to stay silent… #TWD returns on 2.23. pic.twitter.com/WbsP1FBYy8 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 2, 2020

As always, fans were quick to remind Alpha (Samantha Morton) about her comic book fate at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Don’t worry mister Negan is with alpha, ready to kill her 👀 pic.twitter.com/iFBMU1vtm6 — ᴢᴀɪɴᴀᴘ♡ ~ Caryl 4EVA》🏹💥❤ (@ZaiMcReedus) February 2, 2020

Now, we know that Lucille isn’t involved in Negan and Alpha’s comic book confrontation, but one fan wanted to make sure that Alpha knows its an option!

And then this fan finds it downright hilarious!

The Walking Dead released its trailer for the back half of season 10 and in the matter of 30 seconds, the flashes of imagery leave us with so many questions as to what will happen when the show returns on February 23.

The new episode is called “Squeeze” and the official description gives us very little detail, “The collected communities are reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 has been a critical success with both critics and fans. Season 10’s viewership scores are the highest ever, as Angela Kang’s success as show runner continues.

The Walking Dead returns on February 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC.