Frozen 2: Saturday Night Live Reveals ‘Deleted Scenes’ That Aren’t Safe For Kids

A Saturday Night Live commercial for Frozen 2 shows deleted scenes featuring Elsa (Kate McKinnon), Anna (Cecily Strong), Kristoff (JJ Watt) and Olaf (Kyle Mooney). And, these aren’t the deleted scenes that will be making it onto the blu-ray your kids will be seeing. These are just for adult eyes and ears only!

Disney’s Frozen 2 will actually be available for digital purchase on February 11th. Then, two weeks later, on February 25th, Frozen 2 will be available on Blu-ray and other physical formats.

Disney released the full list of special features for the Frozen 2 Blu-ray home release and the features list is quite long! The release will include deleted scenes and songs that didn’t make it into theaters. As well, there will be multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Here’s the full list of Frozen 2 special features: