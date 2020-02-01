Marvel: Win Captain America’s Shield from ‘Avengers Endgame’

Support a great cause and you get the opportunity to win Captain America’s shield from Avengers Endgame. With as little as $10, you receive 100 entries to be randomly chosen to win the iconic shield that Chris Evans and Captain America have carried in the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe film of all-time!

What You Win and Who You Help:

One grand prize winner will win a screen-used Captain America shield used from the filming of Avengers: Endgame. This is a one-of-a-kind piece of movie history. Winner will be announced on this page on February 24th, 2020.

Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing film of all time, grossing 2.8B worldwide The Captain America shield was screen used by actor Chris Evans. The shield was gifted to Sand Sisters Los Angeles by Victoria Alonso, Executive Producer of Marvel Studios and authenticated by Senior Prop Master Russell Bobbitt.

Entries Per Donation:

$10 – 100 entries

$25 – 300 entries

$50 – 700 entries

$100 – 1,500 entries

$250 – 5,000 entries

$500 – 15,000 entries

$1000 – 50,000 entries

Share – 100 entries for every friend that donates any amount off of your sharelink (click share icon above to share)

Who You Help:

Girl Powerful is a youth empowerment 501(c)3 designed to give tween and teen girls the tools to build a strong sense of self. Through social emotional learning based mentorship our mission is to make every girl feel seen, valued and heard. All programs identify as mental health programs.

How to Enter:

Receive entries into the drawing for every donation made to the Spotfund story and for each new donor that results from your share link on spotfund.com through Monday, February 17th, 2020.

Terms and Conditions:

Terms and Conditions: View sweepstakes rules and alternative methods of entry at http://spot.fund/rules. Legal U.S. residents age 13 and up. Winner will be announced on this *spotfund story on February 24th, 2020. Entry is subject to all applicable laws. Employees, Officers, and Directors of *spotfund or Girl Powerful are not eligible to win. Mail entries must be postmarked by February 7th, 2020 and received by February 14th, 2020 to enter. Approximate retail value: $5,000

All donations to this story are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed as Girl Powerful is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and you will receive a receipt upon donation.