It wasn’t so long ago that Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake was going to be delayed just a little while until April 10th, 2020. That’s okay because we got this awesome new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer! Many fans, myself included, were severely disappointed by this news and I know some even grew concerned over the quality of the game itself. Luckily, judging by this new trailer that came out of nowhere, the game is doing extremely well.

Funnily enough, a lot of the stuff shown in this trailer corresponds to what was apparently shown several weeks ago in a series of leaks about the Game. I, myself, never looked at the leaks personally but I did hear about them. Could this be a response from Square Enix directly related to the leaks? It seems possible, but I guess we’ll never know for sure. We have no reason to complain, at any rate.

This trailer has a ton of great moments fans will no doubt be excited to play through when the game releases. The fight with Jenova is shown, Cloud’s crossdressing adventures, and even Red XIII are all here to join in on the adventure in Midgard. Where the game is going to end, we still have no idea. Not exactly, anyway. With some much new content being added it feels pointless to speculate, too.

All I know is that I can’t wait for April 10th to roll around so I can get my hands on this game. This is by far my most anticipated 2020 release and as a longtime fan of the series, I gotta say it looks like they’re going to do this masterpiece of a game justice.

If you can’t wait and want to feel like you own the game now there are several ways to pre-order the game, including a super cool Collector’s Edition that’s only available on the Square Enix store. If you’re more patient than me, then just stay tuned and wait for some more news to trickle out. At least now you have an awesome new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer to watch on repeat.