‘Young Sheldon’ recap “Contracts, Rules and a Little Bit of Pig Brains”

Missy throws the winning pitch and everyone is excited for her, except Sheldon who is reading Dune. At the victory pizza dinner, Sheldon makes things awkward and is banished to the children’s table.

Dale invites George and Georgie to go fishing with him. Dale even invites John when he hears that John considers himself outdoorsy.

Connie warns John about Dale’s sense of humor and she yells at Dale to not make fun of him. Connie confides in her late husband Charlie about her predicament. While there she meets Kenneth who is visiting his wife.

Despite the boyish banter, John is quite skilled at fishing. His bait consists of pig brains. Dale refuses to try it while Georgie eats it… gross. Dale and John get into a spat and John wants to leave. George tries to get Dale to ease up on John but John takes a bus home.

While the guys are fishing, Missy and Sheldon argue over what they’re going to do. Regular Rock, Paper, Scissors doesn’t work so they invent Rock, Paper, Scissors, Candy, Pony. They play games in order to figure out who gets to decide: they have to name a state while hula hooping. Missy wins on the fact that Sheldon can’t hula hoop.

By the time they decide, it’s almost bedtime. Once again, Sheldon wins because the whole day was spent making contracts and arguing about rules and staying inside- all things he loves.

Mary and George’s dialogue this episode was so funny! I love them together. I also loved Connie going to talk to her husband. That was sweet and I know people can relate to that. I think it was wonderful how the show addressed this topic.