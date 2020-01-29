‘Riverdale’ recap “Chapter 68: Quiz Show”

Winter is here and so is Quiz Show fever.

Betty is obsessed with beating Stonewall in the Quiz Show finals. She asks Charles for help in messing with his mind and for answers as to why she didn’t get into Yale. Brett is exactly who we think he is- a spoiled brat who has everything handed to him. Betty didn’t get accepted to Yale because she’s the daughter of the Black Hood. Betty visits her father’s grave and destroys the headstone.

Jughead finally told Betty he got accepted to Yale, she takes it better than the Baxter Brothers’ publishers. They want the Black Hood’s story. Betty doesn’t take that well at all and they have a fight. Brett is petty AF for telling Betty about it.

It’s the Quiz Show finals and Jughead surprises Bety with a second chance at Yale while Alice surprises her with a list of the answers. Riverdale wins the Quiz Show!

Betty tore up the answer sheet but Mr. Honey found the pieces in her trash can. No one believes Betty and she’s been suspended. Jughead confronts Brett about the answer sheet and challenges him to a duel.

Also in Riverdale

Cheryl and Veronica consult their chemistry teacher to make sure their rum recipe is different from Hiram’s. The rum war is back on! The girls turn the speakeasy into a dance club and use the money to fund the rum-making. Hiram crashes the party and the rum bottles. Cheryl suggests they use the speakeasy as a distraction and relocate to Penelope’s brothel.

Frank took over Andrews’ Construction much to the dismay of Tom Keller. He and Frank aren’t seeing eye to eye with anything and it’s taking its toll on the workers. $200 goes missing and after hearing Frank admit he took it, Tom walks. Frank gambles the money and luckily wins enough money to pay everyone’s Christmas bonus.

These teasers are killing me! I want to know what happens!

Ok, I’m not going to lie, I’m getting tired of Hiram’s antics. Its just kind of getting old. In other news, Frank seems sketchy and I really don’t want him to be, but something is just off about him. Hopefully, things get resolved soon. On the bright side, Lucy Hale guest stars next week as Katy Keene!