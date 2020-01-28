‘Sam’s Story’ Expands The Narrative Of ‘Metro Exodus’ In February

Metro Exodus has been out for almost a year. The last time the game received any content was ‘The Two Colonels’ DLC that released back in August. The expansion pass promised at least one more new story, and that is officially on the way. Sam’s Story will launch February 11th, 2020.

Sam’s Story will follow, you guessed it, a Spartan marine named Sam. Sam wishes to return to his home, the U.S., and hopes to maybe find his father. He will need to use everything he has ever learned in order to survive the ruins of Vladivostok on his journey back home. Expect to find plenty of new characters, weapons, and mutant variants as you play through this new expansion. If you’ve already purchased the season pass or the Aurora edition of Metro Exodus, Sam’s Story will be included. You can buy the expansion through these links, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

I love these games, but I have yet to finish Metro Exodus. With Sam’s Story being the final piece of DLC it might be time to jump back in and finish everything. I found it to be an immersive first person shooter akin to Bioshock with Fallout vibes. I highly suggest it to anyone who enjoys a good story as the games are based on a popular Russian novel series of the same name.

If you want to try Metro for the first time, grab Metro Redux on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. It includes the first two games, Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. Crazy enough, both of those games will come to Nintendo Switch in late February as well. Metro Exodus is also available, and reviewed quite well. You can pick it up now at retail as well as on digital platforms, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you have Xbox Game Pass, I believe all three games are available through the subscription. You may even get a discount on the DLC that way.