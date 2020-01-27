‘Arrow’ SERIES FINALE Preview ‘Fade Out’

After a long, enjoyable, and emotional 8 years – the night is here. The night that we say goodbye to Arrow, the hit CW Show that has given me such joy and entertainment for the past eight seasons. After last week’s episode had some interesting twists and turns to set up some future events in the remaining shows in the CW universe – I am anxious to see how they are going to tie it all together in this Series finale.

I must say, I’m not ready to say goodbye to Oliver Queen and the rest of team Arrow, but I know that this episode will certainly be one to remember. After eight years, this is where it all ends.

Check out the preview and official synopsis below:

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810).

‘Fade-Out’ will air on Tuesday, January 28th at 8PM/EST on The CW.