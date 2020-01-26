The Walking Dead: New Trailer Teases a New Whisperer, Caves Survivors, and War

The Walking Dead dropped a new trailer on Twitter and it may be the best one yet. In the matter of 30 seconds, the flashes of imagery leave us with so many questions as to what will happen in the back half of Season 10 when The Walking Dead returns on February 23.

POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD!

First, let’s take a look at the new Walking Dead trailer and then discuss a few of the important things we can take from it.

There may be no more amazing image than this one, it’s Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as a Whisperer. We knew that Negan had infiltrated Alpha’s group but now he went full-on skin wearing. Negan is gaining the trust of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

Next up, for the first time ever, we get a truly classic image of a walker (or what we can assume is a walker) coming up from the grave. However, this grave is in Alexandria and whose grave might that be? That’s right, it’s Carl’s!

Finally, we get a tease of who survived the cave. We can see from the footage that Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Kelly (Angel Theory) have all survived. However, we don’t see Jerry, Connie, or Magna. Their fates will be determined when we see the new episode.

The new episode is called “Squeeze” and the official description gives us very little detail, “The collected communities are reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 has been a critical success with both critics and fans. Season 10’s viewership scores are the highest ever, as Angela Kang’s success as show runner continues.

What do you think of the things we see in these clips? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Walking Dead returns on February 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC.