‘The Gentlemen’ Film Review: Reminds Us Why We Love Gangster Films

The Gentlemen reinforces Guy Ritchie’s place as one of the most talented filmmakers around. Ritchie makes a film that manages to take you on a ride while having one of the supporting characters guide you in a manner you don’t mind. The exposition and tricks of the film trade are a joy for all film lovers. The ones that know the particular devices that he uses so intricately in layout a film of the film will agree that The Gentlemen not only stands tall but will stand the test of time.

The Gentlemen is a film that makes you regret waiting and not seeing it in theaters when you had the chance. The film centers around Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) has managed to build a profitable marijuana empire in London from the ground up. He hailed from nothing and has created a business that everyone would love to have in their back pocket. Once word gets out that he is ready to sell, the desire of others triggers a whirlwind of scheming, bribery, and blackmail in an attempt to steal the kingdom for themselves.

Although the film centers around McConaughey’s character, the film includes an all-star cast. A cast that deserves as much praise as he does in this particular venture. Hugh Grant shines as Fletcher, our lead exposition narrator of the film. Every time he is on screen, one clamors for more as Ritchie forces audiences to wait for him to appear once more. What makes this even more exciting is his interaction with Ray (Charlie Hunnam). Hunnam is incredible as an enforcer of Pearson’s organization. There are many moments between these characters that provide much needed comic relief as well.

And while much can be said about Henry Golding and Jeremy Strong’s performances too, Colin Farrell as Coach and Michelle Dockery as Rosalind Pearson steal the show. Their scenes are incredible and will make audiences want more despite knowing this will not be the case. Rosalind is one of the most dynamic female characters I’ve seen in some time. Coach sticks to his guns. He is a no-nonsense character that most of us only wish we could emulate in our everyday lives.

Per usual, the way Ritchie constructs his films are visually striking in ways we do not imagine they should be. In a world that is most consistent with grime, we want them to be dirty. Yet he takes these worlds and somehow makes them glisten with a pristine. A pristine that only he can manage to serve up to audiences. Along with the dialogue in the film, the action spread throughout in precise and perfect spots. The timing is on point with each character and every scene. Not once did I think to check the time. And I did not leave the theater until after midnight as I went to a later showing.

Ultimately, The Gentlemen is a film worth immersing yourself into repeatedly. With all the subtle nuances throughout the film, the movie deserves more than one watch to catch them all. These characters are some that I adore. I find myself rooting for or against with ease. When a film can not only capture its audience but make them want to step into the world to know these unsavory characters that says a lot.