‘Supernatural’ Recap: ‘The Heroes’ Journey’

Last week audiences learned the harsh truth of Chuck’s ending for the Winchester brothers. An end that none of would have ever seen coming. However, this week in “The Heroes’ Journey,” the Winchesters have high hopes in their battle against Chuck. That is until their luck begins to dwindle.

We enter into the ultimate fighting championship circle with a blend of classical music playing in the background. The juxtaposition is quite beautiful, despite the supposed death that happens in the octagon to Brad. During this time though the Winchesters are having a rough go of life.

Dean goes to pick up some of the essentials to get him by while Sam is attempting to cook dinner. Not only can he not cook, but he is clumsy, and is possibly getting sick. Neither going well, considering that Dean’s credit card gets declined at the convenience store, and he comes out to a parking ticket. Is this bad luck or Chuck’s doing? Dean determines that it is more than just “a no good very bad day,” unlike Sam. Once Baby leaves them stranded on the side of the road, Sam cannot help but by into the fact it might be something more.

Meanwhile, Cas is in heaven trying to see if they have any word where Chuck has escaped to, and Garth calls the boys for some assistance. The guy that “died” was dumped in a swamp, but he wasn’t dead. The guy from the beginning is related to Bess and a pureblood werewolf like her as well. While Bess is attending to Sam, Garth talks Dean insists on looking at his teeth now that he went back to school to become a dentist. Sam is practically dying from the drink that Bess has given him to cure his ailments as Garth begins to work on Dean’s seventeen cavities!

Dean’s anesthesia filled dream includes some old-timey music and a tap routine alongside Garth in the bunker at first. Eventually, the dance routine ends, and Dean wakes up with tons of gauze in his mouth from whatever Garth has done to repair his teeth. Sam explains that Chuck is trying to make the Winchesters turn on each other. Garth starts talking about how it sucks to be the hero in your story. The hero never sweats the small stuff, so now the Winchesters are normal. For the first time in their lives, they’re normal. They have to deal with ordinary people’s problems because Chuck has taken their ability to live.

A wraith attacks Brad, and they want to know what happened so they can help. Bess puts her claw into the wound on his arm. He explains that there is an underground fight club going on where the monsters go to fight. Garth tells the boys that in their current state, they are going to have a hard time doing their jobs right now because of their downgraded powers. Garth wants to come with them, but they refuse to let him come along with them. He gives them a new set of spark plugs to help them make their way to Minnesota.

They load up on weapons and head inside. Sam is stumbling over everything, and Dean suddenly has to go to the bathroom because he can’t hold down all the grilled cheese sandwiches that he devoured. Dean and Sam are put into the cage by Cutty, the man who owns the UFC Fight Club arena. He could have killed them, but instead Cutty wants them to fight Mal. I’m hoping at this point Garth didn’t listen to them and followed him with Brad.

As the first fight begins, Dean attempts to pick the lock on his cell door. He needs to find a way to get them both out. They are in serious trouble if they stay there any longer. He breaks a nail in the process, and they realize that Chuck gave them the ability to pick locks, do anything they could do to fight. Dean determines that Chuck isn’t going to let them go down like this. Not everything they did was because of him. “The blood, the sweat, the tears–” where them. Dean’s pep talk is a great one but still leaves us wondering how their story will end.

Garth manages to help them escape, and Dean knows that they have to survive. He has placed many explosives around the arena to kill the monsters inside, but Mal gets out after the explosion. Garth insists that he can handle it. With one swing of his arm, Mal knocks Garth seemingly unconscious. The Winchesters continue to fight him unsuccessfully. Just when it looks like Mal is going to finish them off, Garth lands a blow with a machete into Mal’s head. Seeing the Winchesters have typical problems after the fight and Dean walking around with a much higher voice is worth the admission of the live stream to the battle royale.

The episode ends on a high note. Garth has heard of a place where you can go if your luck has gone wrong. While Garth is content with being the guest star or a recurring character, he is the true hero of the story this evening. Bess and Garth are dancing in their living room, proving that living a healthy life might not be as bad as they think. However, regardless of the catch to regain their powers, they have to make their way to Alaska. However, considering how the impala is running, that is also going to be easier said than done.

What did you think of this week’s Supernatural episode? Did you enjoy seeing the Winchesters live a normal life? What was your favorite “typical” Dean moment? What was your favorite “ordinary” Sam moment? Are you glad we had an episode so Garth-centric? Let us know your thoughts below on tonight’s episode in the comments.

Make sure to continue the hunt by watching Supernatural next on Thursday at 8 pm EST on The CW Network.