Netflix: New Series, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Announced

Netflix announced a new anime film set in the world of The Witcher called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Lauren S. Hissrich is attached as showrunner and the we received the confirmation of the show via Twitter.

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

Studio Mir will animate the film, who is know for The Legend of Korra iand Voltron: Legendary Defender for Netflix.

Netflix teased the new show as, “The world of The Witcher expands in this anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing the Continent.”

It will be interesting to see if the live version’s star, Henry Cavill, will also voice the animated character or if any of the other cast will reprise their roles.

We do already know that Season 2 of the live-action The Witcher is in motion and will return to Netflix in future.

The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, played by Cavill, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Netflix stated that the show is the most viewed of all-time for the streaming giant.

