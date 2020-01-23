Marvel: First Look at Richard Madden in ‘The Eternals’

Marvel’s The Eternals has been underway in the United Kingdom and Game of Thrones alum, Richard Madden, was seen floating around in mid-air. Madden, who joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ikaris, gives us a first look at the character with some images that arrived on Twitter.

Madden was seen on set as Ikaris and provides a tease of what’s to come.

Richard Madden filming Eternals pic.twitter.com/qbO7bXK36q — Secrets of Eternals (@EternalsSecrets) January 22, 2020

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years,” the official synopsis for The Eternals reads. “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

