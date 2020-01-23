Looks like Kingdom Hearts isn’t done quite yet, as a mysterious new Twitter account has announced a mobile game coming in the spring. The working title of this game is ‘Project Xehanort.’

Welcome to the official Twitter page for "Project Xehanort", an all-new KINGDOM HEARTS experience planned for Spring 2020! Read about our "Guess the Name" Twitter campaign on the Project Xehanort website: https://t.co/G8NEwhmS2Y pic.twitter.com/S5cWIyCdJN — Project Xehanort (@projectxehanort) January 23, 2020

Very little is known about this game other than the fact that it’s going to be an “all-new Kingdom Hearts Experience.’ Since it’s coming in the Spring fans won’t have to wait very long to find out all the juicy details, though! This shouldn’t come as too much of a shock since Square seems to be loving their mobile games these days. Final Fantasy has at least two mobile games and Kingdom Hearts has one as well. Kingdom Hearts Union X has been out since 2015.

Square is also running a fun little contest where fans can guess the name of this game. Based on the fact that it’s called ‘Project Xehanort’ it’s very likely the name, and content, of the game will have something to do with the antagonist of the Dark Seeker Saga. Kingdom Hearts is known for having a bunch of ridiculous titles for its games. Kingdom Hearts 358/2 days (said as 358 days over 2, if I recall correctly) is just one example of how ridiculous these naming conventions can get. Nomura is truly a mad man but at least he makes fun games.

The game’s tagline is “Why Did He Become The Seeker Of Darkness” seems to indicate that this will be a sort of origin story for big bad Xehanort. We will, seemingly, finally learn what pushed him to leave Destiny Islands far before any game in the series.

As mentioned above, little is known about this game so far other than it exists and its release Window but hopefully this gave a few Kingdom Hearts fans something to look forward to!

That’s not all they have to look forward to, though! The Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC Re:Mind releases today and promises to fill in some gaps that Kingdom Hearts 3 chose to leave out.