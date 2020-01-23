Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Reveals She Will Play the Doctor for At Least One More Season

The last time Jodie Whittaker spoke to EW to discuss how the British actress’s life changed since becoming the new face of the series as it’s also confirmed she will be around for at least one more season.

“I wear a baseball cap on the tube or on the subway,” quips Whittaker, 37. “But really, my life has changed in a wonderful sense. I’ve got a massive social life now, which is either the people that work in our very tight-knit family in Cardiff [where the show is filmed] or a load of Whovians who are lovely to you when you walk past them.”

Later this season, the Doctor will also face off against another old foe in the clanking form of the Cybermen, “They’ve got a lot of presence on set,” says Whittaker to EW. “When they move in unison, it’s incredible. It’s really exciting.”

BBC AMERICA’s hit action-adventure series, Doctor Who, returned on Wednesday, January 1 at 8pm ET/PT , resuming her time-and-space travels with friends Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh). Subsequent episodes will air Sundays at 8pm ET/PT beginning January 5 on BBC AMERICA. Starting with a blockbuster, action-packed two-part episode entitled Spyfall, the Thirteenth Doctor is well and truly back with a bang.

BBC AMERICA previously released the official global trailer for Jodie Whittaker’s second season as the Doctor, which introduces terrifying new monsters alongside the return of some familiar but not-so-friendly faces.

Following the show’s return on New Year’s Day, BBC AMERICA has partnered with BBC Studios and Fathom Events to bring Doctor Who back to the big screen on Sunday, January 5. This one-day-only special event, featuring the premiere episode and an exclusive early unveiling of the second episode of the new season, will be simulcast to over 600 cinema screens nationwide. After the screening, audiences will be treated to a LIVE Q&A with Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill, transmitted from The Paley Center for Media in New York. Tickets and a list of participating locations will be available beginning Friday, December 6 at the Fathom Events website.

Said BBC AMERICA Executive Director Courtney Thomasma, “What better way to ring in a new decade than with our favorite Time Lord? BBC AMERICA is excited to kick off the New Year with New Who, including a thrilling New Year’s Day premiere followed by new episodes every Sunday this winter. Last year, thousands of Whovians packed Madison Square Garden to celebrate Jodie Whittaker’s landmark debut as the first female Doctor. This year, we’re thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to bring that unique experience to fans all across the country, as Doctor Who embodies the idea of space for all. Let the New Year’s countdown begin!”

Previously announced guest stars for the thrilling new season of Doctor Who include British institution Stephen Fry (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, A Bit of Fry and Laurie), Sir Lenny Henry CBE (Broadchurch, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban), Goran Višnjić (ER, Timeless) and Robert Glenister (Paranoid, Law and Order: UK).

Doctor Who is executive produced by showrunner Chris Chibnall and Matt Strevens. The series is a BBC AMERICA co-production with BBC Studios.

Via Press Release: AMC