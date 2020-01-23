Charlie Hunnam has a Secret Alias

Charlie Hunnam visted The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote his upcoming film, The Gentlemen. During the interview, James mentions he’s known Charlie for more than 20 years. He also learns that Charlie wasn’t a man of many friends, when he was younger, and became a very good chess player online using the alias “The Mantis.”

The Gentlemen also stars Colin Farrell, Eddie Marsan and Jeremy Strong and stars McConaughey as businessman Mickey Pearson, who has built a cannabis empire in England.

Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from those who want his fortune.

The film had its world premiere in December and was released in the United Kingdom on Jan. 1. The film is set to release in the US on January 24.