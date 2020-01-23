Channing Tatum to Dance Again!

Channing Tatum is about to dance… again! But sorry ladies, we suspect his clothes are going to stay on for this new project.

The actor is slated to star in Disney’s Bob the Musical, a project that’s been in the works since 2004. Tatum will star as Bob, who gets hit in the head and wakes up to discover his life has become his worst nightmare: a musical.

Bob can hear the inner sound of everyone’s heart, which then comes out through music. Sound familiar? That’s because the project shares some recent shows via NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Netflix’s Soundtrack.

Tatum first won over audiences with his moves in the Step Up movies, and then with the Magic Mike franchise.

Tatum’s recent credits include “Hail, Caesar!,” “Logan Lucky” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” He’s due to co-direct, produce, write and star in the road-trip comedy “Dog,” centered on a former Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog Lulu. Tatum will make his directorial debut with Carolin. “Dog” was announced in November.