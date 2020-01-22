Watch the Trailer for ‘Gretel and Hansel’, It’s Terrifying

On January 31, witness the terrifying untold story of the classic tale, Gretel and Hansel. Check out the trailer for the horror film below.

“In the title, the names are reversed, which obviously caught my attention,” Perkins told EW last year. “It’s awfully faithful to the original story, it’s got really only three principal characters: Hansel, Gretel, and the Witch. We tried to find a way to make it more of a coming-of-age story. I wanted Gretel to be somewhat older than Hansel, so it didn’t feel like two 12-year-olds — rather, a 16-year-old and an 8-year-old. There was more of a feeling like Gretel having to take Hansel around everywhere she goes, and how that can impede one’s own evolution, how our attachments and the things that we love can sometimes get in the way of our growth. Sophia Lillis is really fantastic. She has one of those faces that the camera immediately understands, which is something that rarely happens. For my style and for my taste, which tends to be minimalist and a little bit more mannered, she’s really a dream.”

The film is a dark fantasy horror film based on the German folklore tale Hänsel and Gretel by the Brothers Grimm. The film is directed by Oz Perkins, produced by Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Dan Kagan, and the screenplay is written by Perkins and Rob Hayes.

Sophia Lillis and Sam Leakey portray the main characters respectively, alongside Charles Babalola, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Krige. In the film, Gretel and Hansel enter a dark wood in order to find work and food to assist their poor parents. They stumble upon the home of a witch.

