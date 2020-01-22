The Walking Dead: Michael Rooker says Merle is Dead Because AMC is ‘Very Cheap’

The Walking Dead star, Michael Rooker, was killed off in AMC’s hit zombie series and, according to Rooker, it was because AMC was very cheap.

Rooker recently appeared at Wales Comic-Con and said:

“Walking Dead, they were cheap. AMC was very cheap. That’s probably why they killed me off because they knew I was gonna get more money the next season.”

The answer came after a fan asked Rooker if he preferred Marvel films or The Walking Dead.

“I don’t prefer either. I made more money on Guardians,” Rooker said of his role as blue-skinned space alien Yondu. “Walking Dead, they were cheap. AMC was very cheap,” Rooker said with a laugh.

Rooker can be seen next in Blumhouse’s upcoming horror re-imagining of the series Fantasy Island. The film centers on the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Pena) who makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort but, of course being a Blumhouse film, it turns into nothing but nightmares.

Along with this film, Michael Rooker has officially joined the cast of Fast and Furious 9, according to Deadline.

The actor will be playing a character named Buddy alongside the F&F family of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson. Charlize Theron, John Cena, and Helen Mirren will also be appearing in the film hitting theaters on May 22, 2020.

Looks like someone was willing to pay Rooker what he deserves, as we’ll be getting to see him a lot more on the big screen!

