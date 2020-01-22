Legends of Tomorrow Recap ‘Meet the Legends’

The Legends are back and ready for new adventures. Unfortunately, the Time Bureau was shut down and the government is threatening to pull the plug on the Waverider. Ava fights to keep them afloat and makes a bargain for more transparency. In order to show the world that what they do is important, she agrees to a documentary about the Legends.

Sara, Ray, and Mick return from the crossover and find the camera crew, which Sara isn’t too happy about. Ava informed the team that Oliver died and to not mention him to Sara. However, this wasn’t the right course of action because Sara wants to talk about it. She went through a lot during the Crisis and could use her family. They’re too busy hamming it up on camera to realize that she needs them.

A Time Quake rocks the ship and the Legends fly off to Imperial Russia, camera crew in tow. There, Rasputin rises from the dead yet again. Ava, Mick, Nate, and Mona try and defeat Rasputin on their own, thinking that doing so will take a load off of Sara’s plate. When each of them fail, though, it just makes things worse. Sara is incredibly angry with them and bans them from returning to Russia. She takes Behrad with her to solve the problem. Of course, Rasputin is more powerful than she realizes. Ava and the others disobey Sara’s orders and return to Russia, arriving in time to help save the day.

Now that the documentary is complete, the Legends are tasked with attending a meet-and-greet. The film is a big success and the director imagines this could mean a TV show for them. Everyone is going to want a piece of the Legends. Sara is none too thrilled. Knowing the risk, Ava decides to announce that the whole movie was a hoax. The others join in, insulting the crowd, and saying that they shouldn’t believe anything they’ve just seen. Their funding is gone, but that doesn’t mean the end. Thankfully, Mick is a thief. They can now be self-funded thanks to him nicking a Fabergé egg.

There has been a roster change in the season premiere. During the opening moments, Charlie wonders why she even sticks around, then takes the jump ship and disappears. Zari has been replaced by Behrad (who is a fun addition). Nora is off being a fairy godmother. John has sent himself back to Hell. And Mick gives Mona the Rebecca Silver pen name, which leads to her leaving the ship so she can go experience life and do Rebecca justice. I’m expecting Charlie, Nora, and Mona to be back, but it was interesting to send them away during the episode.

This season will be dealing with the unleashing of the most evil souls from Hell. The Legends had a hard time taking down Rasputin. It was only thanks to Ray getting swallowed while small and then enlarging inside Rasputin that they were able to stop him. Another major plotline will be finding Zari. At the end of the episode, Nate receives a message from her that was deep within Gideon’s programing. Zari tells him that something has happened and the future’s been altered. She asks him to find her.

All in all, I think we’re in for quite the season. It can only get more ridiculous from here.

Legends takes a break next week and returns with a new episode February 4th.