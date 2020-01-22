Jonas Brothers Recreate ‘Camp Rock’ Scene

The Jonas Brothers recreated a Camp Rock scene and it’s going to bring back some major memories of the band’s Disney film!

The Jonas Brothers’ official Twitter account shared a video from TikTok with the caption:

“Presented without comment… ”

In the video, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas are sitting in a limo, reciting their lines from a Camp Rock scene featuring the brothers as the fictional band Connect 3. As well, Jack McBrayer makes a cameo as their limo driver.

Check the video out below:

Joe ,staying in character, posted this video below to his Instagram:

View this post on Instagram LeAvE sHaNe AlOnE A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 21, 2020 at 4:33pm PST

What do you think of these videos and what does it mean? Are we getting a new Jonas Brothers film? We certainly hope so!

