Jonas Brothers Recreate ‘Camp Rock’ Scene

The Jonas Brothers recreated a Camp Rock scene and it’s going to bring back some major memories of the band’s Disney film!
The Jonas Brothers’ official Twitter account shared a video from TikTok with the caption:
In the video, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas are sitting in a limo, reciting their lines from a Camp Rock scene featuring the brothers as the fictional band Connect 3. As well, Jack McBrayer makes a cameo as their limo driver.
Joe ,staying in character, posted this video below to his Instagram:
What do you think of these videos and what does it mean? Are we getting a new Jonas Brothers film? We certainly hope so!
