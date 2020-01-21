The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Lobbies for Role on Different Show

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Supernatural colleague, Eric Kripke, who happens to also be the creator of Amazon Prime’s The Boys exchanged tweets and fans are speculating what it all means.

In a heartbeat! — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 16, 2020

The two exchanged tweets after Morgan posted to his Twitter, “LOVE @TheBoysTV CANT WAIT FOR SEASON 2!!! @antonystarr @KarlUrban I’ll go play with that gang anytime. @therealKripke knows.”

Kripke is his former colleague on Supernatural, where Morgan portrayed the father of the show’s brothers.

Kripke replied, “Thanks @JDMorgan for spreading #TheBoys gospel! I’ll make you a deal. Season 3. I’ll write it, and if you’re avail, come shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother. #SPNReunion.”

Fans immediately started to speculate as to what it all means for Morgan and his role on The Walking Dead and his future with a potential new role.

If this is gonna happen… AWESOME!! Just don’t die in this show Jeffrey, ok? No more dying in shows and movies LOL! — Joe (@FL1NTZ) January 20, 2020

Dude. You are killing me. Now I have to watch this series to get ready for another JDM performance. Love that the list keeps growing – super talent deserves to be recognized! — Jeffrey The Dog Morgan (really, a dog) (@JeffreyDogMorg1) January 16, 2020

Season 2 of The Boys has already finished production and Amazon hasn’t renewed the show for Season 3.

And, we’re pretty sure Negan isn’t going anywhere on The Walking Dead. So any speculation as to Morgan’s future is just that, pure speculation.

What are you thoughts on Morgan’s potential appearance on The Boys? Any concern he may be departing The Walking Dead?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!