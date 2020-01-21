Ride With Norman Reedus: Season 4 Will Feature Two More ‘The Walking Dead’ Stars

Ride with Norman Reedus, following the adventures of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, will feature some of Reedus’ co-stars from the show. Past seasons saw Reedus hit the road with Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride, Steven Yeun and Austin Amelio.

Reedus will reunite with former co-star Michael Rooker, who played Merle Dixon, and Ryan Hurst, who plays the Whisperer, Beta.

In the new season revving up Sunday, March 8, Reedus and Rooker will ride through Alabama and Georgia — the latter the filming home of The Walking Dead — before Reedus visits Kentucky, Japan, Costa Rica and Uruguay. Other guests this season include Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Dom Rocket and Becky Goebel.

Ride With Norman Reedus will return for a fifth season. AMC has given the green light for Norman Reedus to return to the road, along with his buddies, throughout the world. The fourth season isn’t slated to start until March 8, 2020, so the this is way in advance of fifth season in 2021.

AMC will be giving fans a chance to select one of Reedus’ riding locations for season five with a special online poll. Fans can enter their votes on Ride’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for one of the following cities: Jackson, Mississippi, San Diego, California, Salt Lake City Utah, Seattle, Washington or Portland, Oregon.

Norman Reedus has been everything from an Irish Vigilante in Boondock Saints to a zombie killing bad ass in The Walking Dead and even a somewhat snarky and wounded lover in Sky, but in June of 2016, Ride with Norman Reedus premiered and Norman got to play in his most fascinating role yet – being himself.

Ride teaches viewers a lot about Norman and a lot about how being on the open road is just as much about your thoughts and what motivates you as it is about the bike you’re riding.

In addition to what was learned, fans are treated to Norman’s sense of humor that hasn’t been explored to its potential on The Walking Dead. Daryl certainly has some snark and a bit of a sarcastic bite to his person, but Norman taps into his humor a lot more in Ride. Maybe it’s the lack of the undead threatening to destroy what’s left of civilization and all that, but it’s certainly refreshing.

“It’s not about where you end up. It’s how you get there and who you choose to ride with. That’s what matters.” – Norman Reedus

We look forward to another two seasons of Ride. What guests are you hoping to see in the future?