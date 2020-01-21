Netflix: Trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s Trailer for ‘Spenser Confidential’

Netflix just released the trailer for Spencer Confidential, starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke. When two Boston Police officers are murdered, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke), to take down criminals in this action-comedy.

Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That’s Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he’ll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was.

When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. From director Peter Berg, Spencer Confidential is an action-comedy co-starring Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Post Malone. Inspired by Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins.

From director Peter Berg, Spenser Confidential also stars Bokeem Woodbine and Marc Maron. Sean O’Keefe and Brian Helgeland penned the screenplay, which is inspired by Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Berg.

Spenser Confidential starts streaming March 6 on Netflix.