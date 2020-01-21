James Bond: Producer Says Bond is Male, Pushes for ‘Strong Female Characters’

The ‘Keepers of James Bond’, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, half-siblings, are entrusted with the keeping of the iconic character and franchise, James Bond. The pair recently sat for an interview with Variety and discussed the future for the franchise and who will take on James Bond in future films.

Bond fans are well aware that this twenty-fifth installment, No Time To Die, is its current Bond’s final film. Daniel Craig will be departing the franchise after his fifth appearance as 007. There is a lot of speculation on who will fill Bond’s shoes. Many have guessed along the lines of Edris Ilba and Richard Maddon. Some have even speculated that a female may take on the role of Bond.

However, Broccoli made it very clear that James Bond will always remain a man:

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” says Broccoli. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

In Hollywood, the idea of simply putting a female into a males role has taken on the appearance of pandering to women instead of writing stronger characters and stories for them.

The full-length official trailer for James Bond: No Time To Die has arrived! James Bond returns for the 25th installment in the Bond franchise in No Time To Die. The film returns Daniel Craig as 007 in his final film as the British agent.

Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology. The full-length trailer has many reveals.

Craig recently made an announcement that he will step away from the Bond franchise after overtaking Roger Moore as the longest-serving 007 in history.

This trailer teaser shows a variety of footage, including a motorcycle stunt and a peek at what may be Remi Malek’s villain, who is masked but then revealed. Malek won the Best Actor Oscar earlier this year. The footage also features Lashana Lynch who is the new 007 after Bond leaves her majesty’s secret service. As well, we see a captive Christopher Waltz.

No Time To Die directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, his first feature film project since the Beasts of No Nation. Fukunaga wrote the script with Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” Emmy sensation Phoebe Waller-Bridge. No Time to Die hits theaters on April 8, 2020.

Are you excited about the film and who is your favorite Bond of all time?

Let us know in the comments below.