Batwoman: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ alum Paul Wesley to Direct Episode

Paul Wesley is returning to the CW. The Vampire Diaries star will direct an episode of Batwoman in the show’s first season. Wesley revealed the news Monday in an Instagram story that showed the cover of the script, written by Daphne Miles.

Wesley made his directorial debut in season 5 of The Vampire Diaries, and went on to helm four more episodes before the show’s run ended. Since then, he’s directed episodes of Shadowhunters; Roswell, New Mexico; and the Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies.

Last night’s episode of Batwoman, “How Queer Everything Is Today“, saw Batwoman officially comes out as gay! Kate’s speech on how being a hero can be different things really resonated with me and I can understand how that breaking news would resonate for people in Kate’s world, too. You can read the entire review and recap here.

EW first confirmed the story.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.