Supergirl Recap ‘The Bottle Episode’

Supergirl returns following the events of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths‘ and everything has changed. Lex Luthor is back and a hero of the city. Together with Lena, he runs the DEO. Kara keeps up her Supergirl appearance with him, playing nice, but really wants to find a way to bring him down. She goes to Lena, wanting to explain everything that happened during Crisis and have her friend back at her side, but Lex already told her. Lena refuses to join Kara.

Instead, Lena takes her problems to Lillian. She doesn’t want to be on either Lex or Kara’s side, still believing in her dream to rid the world of violence and hurt. Lillian convinces Lena to join Lex, saying he will be the one to help her make that a reality. Lena decides to join forces with Lex.

Meanwhile, Brainy is having quite a rough day when multiple versions of himself suddenly appear. Because of Crisis wiping out the Multiverse, there are lost Brainiac-5s running around Earth-Prime. One of them dies in front of them, having been infected with a virus called the “Anti-Life Equation.” Now, the remaining four have to figure out how to return save themselves before they are infected.

Turns out one of the Brainiacs is there under false pretenses. During Crisis, he bottled up his home world and intends to release it, which would ultimately destroy everything. In order to stop him, Brainy must remove the inhibitors from his head and become his true self. He is afraid to do so, worried that he might become something horrible. Nia tells him everything will be okay and that no matter what, she loves him. Brainy removes the inhibitors and defeats his doppelgänger. The remaining two are then absorbed into Brainy, where they will remain until he can figure out how to get them back where they belong.

Afterward, Brainy makes a deal with the devil. He was told by one of his doppelgänger that a fight with Lex will lead to catastrophe. This leads Brainy to offer his help in stopping Leviathan. Lex accepts, telling him that there is someone from the future who may have the information they’re looking for. He presents Brainy with a photo of Winn. Long time, no see.

Next week’s episode is entitled ‘Back from the Future – Part One.’