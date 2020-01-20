‘Prodigal Son’ recap “Alone Time”

John Watkins kidnapped Malcolm and is holding him hostage. They talk about their pasts and how they’re not products of their upbringing. However, Watkins doesn’t buy it and instead, gets Malcolm to think about his past. Malcolm once stabbed him and to get back at him, Watkins stabs Malcolm.

Malcolm asks why he stabbed Watkins so many years ago. Dr. Whitley was going to kill Malcolm. Malcolm doesn’t believe him and pleads with Watkins to not listen to the voice in his head.

The thing is I like the voice, it’s a part of me and it’s telling me to hurry,” Watkins

Dani and JT convince agent Swanson to let them go to the cabin as Gil alerts Jessica to Malcolm’s kidnapping. He then visits Dr. Whitley to see if he’d know for sure where Watkins took Malcolm. Dr. Whitley, with the help of Benzos, tells Gil about the cellar at the cabin. The cabin was a dead end.

Ainsley is preparing a follow-up interview, this time focusing on the Surgeon’s victims and their families when Jessica summons her home. Jessica tells her about Malcolm and Ainsley offers to help sift through the Watkins’ photos.

Ainsley remembers something and retrieves an angel that was given to her by her “imaginary friend” Mr. Boots, or better known as John Watkins. Watkins apparently liked to enter the Whitley home at night… creepy.

Watkins took Malcolm home and plans to kill him along with Jessica and Ainsley. The women fight Watkins off as best they can but Ainsley is injured. This scene had an amazing callback to Jack Nicholson and The Shining.

Malcolm hallucinates his father and frees himself by smashing his hand to be smaller than the restraint. Malcolm then saves his mother and sister by using Watkins’ past against him and locks him in a trunk.

Watkins will never bother them again.