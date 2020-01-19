Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Meet Babu Frik

Meet Babu Frik in this extended scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

The official Star Wars website describes Babu Frik as “a tiny droidsmith working among the Spice Runners of Kijimi, the well-regarded Babu Frik can reprogram or modify virtually any droid, regardless of the security measures protecting its systems.”

The little guy stole the entire film with his cutness, laugh, and overall levity that he delivered to the film.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

In the film, Babu Frik was able to bypass C-3PO’s programming restrictions to allow C-3PO to speak the translation. Aware that the procedure would erase his memory, C-3PO decided to undergo it as he knew there was no other way to have a chance at defeating Emperor Palpatine.

The protocol droid later regained his memory from a backup carried by R2-D2. Babu tinkered with C-3PO’s main processing unit in order to locate the text of the inscription and override the programming preventing C-3PO from speaking the translation. During the procedure, C-3PO’s photoreceptors became red as he spoke the words. After completing the translation C-3PO was rebooted with no memory, leaving him only with his base factory programming.

Upon the departure of the Resistance fighters, Babu Frik contacted Jannah and the rest of Company 77 on Kef Bir in the hope that they would be able to aid the fighters on their quest to find the Emperor’s wayfinder which would lead them to the Sith world of Exegol.

The Emperor subsequently gave the order to use one of his Xyston-class Star Destroyers to destroy Kijimi. The snow-covered planet was obliterated by the Star Destroyer’s axial superlaser, making Poe believe his old friends had been killed.

Despite initial beliefs, both Babu Frik and Zorii Bliss escaped before the destruction of Kijimi, joining Lando Calrissian and the allied fleet. The two flew a BTA-NR2 Y-wing starfighter during the Battle of Exegol against the Sith Eternal fleet. Zorii and Babu destroyed one of the Xyston-class Star Destroyers during the battle and later celebrated the defeat of the Emperor and the Final Order on Ajan Kloss with the rest of the freedom fighters.