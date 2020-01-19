‘Shenmue 3’ Adds New Content In Late January

If you finished Shenmue 3 recently or just completed it, you may feel as if there’s more to the story. We said as much in our review, which you can read by clicking here. You are very much correct in your assumptions, and thankfully you won’t have to wait long for new Shenmue. A new DLC pack “Battle Rally” will release January 21st, just a few days after this writing. It will retail for only $7.99, or included with your purchase of the Complete DLC Collection for $14.99.

Battle Rally will put you in the shoes of a new protagonist for the first time in the series. Play as either Wuying Ren, the cocky treasure seeker who made an appearance in Shenmue 3, or try another first and play as Ryo’s sparring partner Wei Zhen, who will make her series debut. The premise sounds simple, be the first to cross the finish line of a race course.

There’s also a mascot of the race to search for, Bailu-Chan! Search for as many as you can and it can give you an advantage over your adversary. In the end, you’re going after as many prizes as you can, so get those thumbs of fury ready to go!

This in my opinion is pretty unique for DLC, but Shenmue is in fact a really unique game series. I’m unsure as to how fleshed out it will be, will it be like the mini-games you play or an extra chapter? I look forward to find out in a few days.

Shenmue 3 is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC. If you’ve never tried it, read our review. We found Shenmue 3 “stays true to itself for better and worse, which you can’t say about most games“. You can also purchase a digital deluxe version that will include Battle Cry and a future DLC.