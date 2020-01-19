Metro Redux Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

The Metro series is a truly original take in the post-apocalypse genre. It’s one of my favorite games to play. I haven’t picked it up in awhile, but the news last week may have me reconsidering. Metro Redux, the first two games (Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light) in the series remastered awhile back for PS4 and Xbox One, are coming to the Nintendo Switch. It will be available February 28th, 2020 for $49.99.

I’ll be honest, I did a double take when I read the news. How in the world? I understand they are older, but there is another technical marvel taking place. Both games will fit on the Switch cartridge, with no additional download required. That means once you get a Metro Redux home, if you have any internet issues, no problem, you can get right to gaming. One game alone is impressive, but two are even more so. Games like Resident Evil Origins Collection and Bayonetta 1&2 have needed you to download one of the titles separately. Metro Redux only needing a single cartridge blows me away.

If you need a refresher, Metro Redux follows the book series of the same same Metro moniker. It’s comprised of two games, Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. You play as Artyom, a young man living in the Russian metro system in an alternate history where nuclear war happened during the Cold War. The year is 2033 (as you may have guessed), and you must repel the mutated, supernatural, and fascist as you protect your home and people. The first person shooter is ripe with survival and stealth, requiring a tactical approach to each encounter.

Metro Redux isn’t just one of my favorites, it’s a lot of people’s favorite. The remaster is critically acclaimed, sitting at an 83/84 on all current available platforms. Both games did superbly at their individual launches as well, clearing 80 comprehensively on Metacritic. The newest title in the series, Metro Exodus, did similarly well to its brethren, with an 80 or higher Metacritic score on each platform. Here’s hoping Redux does well enough that we get Metro Exodus on the Switch.

Metro Redux is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and will be available for Nintendo Switch February 28th, 2020. You can pre-order the Switch version now, and if you do so at GameStop you’ll receive the Ranger Cache Pack. If you decide to go digital, you’ll have to download each game individually.