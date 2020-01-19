‘Guns Akimbo’ Official Trailer Landed starring Daniel Radcliffe

The new trailer for Guns Akimbo is out and fans are excited about Daniel Radcliffe’s next adventure!

In Guns Akimbo, Radcliffe plays Miles, a video game developer who inadvertently becomes the next participant in a real-life death match that streams online. While Miles soon excels at running away from everything, that won’t help him outlast Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game.

Guns Akimbo premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019. It’s finally getting a release in some places on February 28 and others March 5, 2020. Daniel Radcliffe has certainly gone out of his way to show he’s not just Harry Potter!