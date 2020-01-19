1999 v 2019 Riff-Off with Camila Cabello versus James Corden

When James Corden takes a moment to opine on the hits that defined 1999, Camila Cabello shows up with The Filharmonic ready to defend the biggest bops of 2019, and the only way to settle it is a riff off. Camila offers Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You,” and James counters with Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and Santana’s “Smooth,” before the two settle a beef over a duet of Camila’s “Señorita.”

