‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Coming This Spring

Anime lovers rejoice! More Fruits Basket is on the way so prepare to laugh, cry… cry and more crying. Lots of crying. But we love it.

I remember watching the original series from 2001. While I fell in love with the characters and the concept of the show, I did find the traditional animation style rather… Odd.

When the new series was released I was overjoyed by the new style. It was a joy to watch. After the first season aired, I went on and purchased the first few volumes of the manga. I can’t wait to see how the story unfolds.

If you are unfamiliar with the show, here is a brief summary:

Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac.

Funimation confirmed that season 2 will air in Spring 2020.

In case that’s too far away or in case you want a handy refresher— a seven-minute trailer was released that dives into each arc from the first season with glimpses of what is to come. Prepare your tissues because it’s going to be a rough one.

I highly recommend watching the first season of Fruits Basket, it is wonderful! If you love an anime that looks beautiful, is fun and tugs severely at the heart strings then Fruits Basket is the show for you.

Which anime series are you watching at the moment and which shows are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments.