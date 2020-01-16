‘Young Sheldon’ recap “Body Glitter and a Mall Safety Kit”

Paige is back! Her parents are getting a divorce and she’s not taking it well. She’s acting out and her mother sends her to spend the weekend with the Coopers, to be more like Sheldon.

Mary buys Sheldon a science set in hopes that he can help Paige. Instead of science, Paige wants to do something dangerous and go to the mall. Using the divorce, Paige manipulates Mary into taking them to the mall.

Sheldon, armed with his mall safety kit, escorts the girls to the Hello Kitty store. Well, they go to Hot Topic and tries to get Missy to steal body glitter. Sheldon catches them and she sneaks it into his safety kit.

Paige reveals that she wants to be normal because her being smart caused her parents to fight constantly. Sheldon consults Dr. Sturgis for help- Instead of trying to fix her, he should listen- awesome advice.

Sheldon listens to Paige and she opens up. She starts crying and says she finds it hard to care about the things she used to love and feels alone. Sheldon offers her a hot beverage.

Georgie is refusing to mow the lawn because he’s making good money now. Instead of helping his dad, Georgie is paying Billy to mow the lawn. George yells at him and makes him do his chores.

George’s friend tells him that if he wants Georgie to respect him more, he needs to make sure that Georgie knows that he’s proud of him. George tries to on the way to lunch, but Georgie insults him by saying he can borrow money to fix the AC. Needless to say, Georgie is walking home without lunch. Georgie, realizing he was wrong, apologizes to his father.

What kind of hot beverage cures loneliness? Although he never came out to say, I bet its tea. I love how we’re getting to see the origins of Sheldon’s quirks. WHAT?!? Sheldon and Amy eventually have a kid?! That’s wonderful! I wish we could’ve seen this on BBT!