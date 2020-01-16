The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Release Date & Will Only Be Two Seasons Long

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the spinoff series in the world of The Walking Dead, will premiere on Sunday, April 12 at 10 PM after The Walking Dead season 10 finale. However, its possible that AMC is acknowledging the potential for over-saturation, as the new series will only run for two seasons.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, World Beyond will follow the first generation of survivors born into the zombie apocalypse.

The show will specifically follow a sibling duo played by Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line). Emmy-winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandini) will play Elizabeth, the leader of a mysterious organization known as CRM, which helicoptered Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) into the sky and off The Walking Dead for good. Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed the series’ pilot episode.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be a different spin on the franchise, targeting a younger generation and viewers. Check out the first trailer below.

