‘Supernatural’ Recap: ‘The Trap’

Last time we saw the Winchesters, Sam and Eileen fell into a trap laid by God. Meanwhile, Dean and Cas were on a mission to go back to purgatory, and Rowena, the new Queen of Hell, arranged a meeting with the archangel Michael and, in turn, Adam. Although the battle seemed up in the air and full of dangers around every corner, fans’ belief in the Winchesters remained. Despite the dreary nature of “The Trap,” the Winchesters reveal to us by the end why fans should not give up either.

We are back in God’s casino where Sam learns some hard truths. Chuck has orchestrated the entire romance between Sam and Eileen as part of his grand plan. He also tells Sam that as long as their wounds connect, Chuck will remain trapped in their world. As he reveals this, there’s a scalpel he brings out and admits that all good things must come to an end, much like the show. God cannot do the dirty work though. Instead of him torturing Sam, he makes Eileen do it for him. After the torture ends, Chuck admits he doesn’t understand how Sam’s still that defiant. And that is when Chuck realizes that Sam is the way he is because he still believes deep down that they can win this battle. Sam has hope.

Meanwhile, at the bunker, Dean determines the reason that he can’t get in touch with his brother is that their mission has gone array. Cas brings Dean to his senses that they need to go to purgatory. It seems that all is right in their friendship, though, as Dean is at least listening to Cas again. Although he wants to split up, he won’t allow them to. Yes, it would save time and let them search for more ground in the process, but it would also potentially get them killed faster as there are various creatures there wanting them dead just like before.

As Levithan tries to attack them, they reveal that they knew he was there the whole time. They learn that the blossom only appears when they die. Of course, they would need to be in the ground and rot for some time, so they must hope that someone is already there. Thankfully the Levithan that they found has to lead them to the blossom. Eve has set a trap where the flowers are for Cas, and they have also set Dean up so they cannot grab the Levithan blossom.

While things are looking grim for Cas and Dean, things aren’t exactly looking better for the future, either. April 17, 2020, reveals that Jodi and Claire went into a nest of vampires. A nest they underestimated and Clarie is gone. Less than a year later, on January 6, 2021, Dean admits that the monsters are winning as Sam mentions that if Cas were still there, then those people wouldn’t have had had to die. Dean bitterly acknowledges that he’s not there. In a world where they Winchesters provided hope, everything looks bleak as the actual apocalypse has taken over the world.

Sam is beyond emotional as Dean admits that they have lost the battle, and he’s done. He cannot go on anymore. We learn what happened to Cas, who is locked in a Malak Box and was done by Dean because the mark drove him mad. Although Sam is yelling at Dean to return to him, Chuck insists that Dean finally does give up. It’s too much going after the monsters and playing what he refers to as whack-a-mole. There’s nothing to hope for anymore. Despite his gut feeling, on November 3, 2021, they leave to go after the vampire lair after all.

Back in purgatory, when Dean awakens, Dean finds that they have taken Cas. As he goes hunting for him, he inevitably kneels by a tree, tears flowing as he admits how much he cares for him in prayer. Dean needs Cas to know that he forgives him and that he’s sorry it has taken him so long to tell him so. Although we are unsure if he is going to regain his composure, he stands back up. He proceeds to make one more last-ditch effort before leaving purgatory without the beloved angel he walked into limbo with almost twelve hours prior.

Sam is still learning about the bleak future, where the watch stops after they kill Chuck. He even makes fans believe that on December 9, 2022, they have finally find the lair together and vow to go out swinging. We notion that Jodi and Bobby are coming up the stairs, and he asks her if she is sure she wants to do this. Audiences then learn that Sam and Dean are the ones they are hunting! They are vampires. Dean kills Jodi, but not before she ends up shooting Sam to weaken him and allowing Bobby to cut off his head.

Seeing the ending Chuck has in store for them, it begins to drive Sam crazy. He is in denial about God’s attempts to take them down. Chuck doesn’t want to see them survive. Thankfully, while they have their talk, Cas and Dean are on their way to save Sam and Eileen. When they arrive Chuck’s damage is done. He has already broken Sam. If they take down Chuck, they take down the rest of the world. Without God, there is no one left to balance the monsters. Therefore they take over.

When Dean gives Sam what Dean and Cas worked so hard on, Sam ends up handing it over to God, shocking the two men. God explains they need to go easy on him as it took a lot to make Sam lose all hope. Chuck destroys the only chance they have in front of them. What’s next? Dean knows that God isn’t going to dust them. Dusting them isn’t part of any of the endings they have seen his drafts. This moment was when fans around the world came to a plot twist even I did not see coming.

The images we have seen all season are not Chuck’s drafts to take down the Winchesters. These were all past versions of Sam and Dean from numerous other worlds he has created over time. They will inevitably turn on each other despite what Dean thinks. As Chuck disappears, they finally make their way back to the bunker, where Eileen decides to leave. She wants to stay, Sam wants her to stay, but she doesn’t trust anything anymore after God’s big reveal. No more potential love interest, but one kiss.

Dean and Cas are sitting at a table in the kitchen as Sam walks into the room with them. They ask if she left, and Dean admits he’s sorry. At this moment, Sam feels the need to explain why he made the decision not to trap him. He still believes everything that Chuck showed him. Dean understands immediately and says that’s good enough for him. Although Chuck is gone, they all know that he will be back. They will find a way to take down God somehow.

What did you think of this week’s Supernatural episode? How should Team Freewill move forward? Do you think Sam did the right thing? Are you glad that Dean finally forgave Cas? Let us know your thoughts below on tonight’s episode in the comments.

