The Bachelor Peter Breaks Up with Strangers on an Escalator

The second episode of ‘The Bachelor’ aired on ABC, and one of the important skills that the Bachelor needs is the ability to end a relationship at a moment’s notice. So Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! decided to send Pilot Pete Weber to a local mall, put him on an escalator, expose him to a stream of strangers and break up with them.

This season of The Bachelor looks like it’s going to be a trip!

“It’s a very dramatic start, as they say, but it always is!” host Chris Harrison told Us Weekly of Weber’s ending. “You look at Colton Underwood‘s season and that was crazy for how it went down. Hannah Brown’s season was crazy, in a totally different way. Now Peter Weber‘s season is unpredictable and riveting in another way and we don’t see it coming. It’s something that the producers didn’t know about, it’s something Peter and I didn’t know about.”

“Inevitably, something happens we’ve never dealt with before,” he continued. “It’s gut-wrenching.”

