Legends of Tomorrow Recap ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 5’

The Crisis is over! Or so it would seem, at least.

Our Paragons wake up back at home and no one else remembers what happened. Kara is going about her day when she starts to realize that everything is different. First, the people love Lex Luthor. He’s even receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. Then, Kara learns that Lex owns the DEO and is Supergirl’s biggest fan. Kara is called away to handle a threat to National City, when she is joined by Barry. Turns out when the Multiverse was reborn, things got shuffled around. Now, Supergirl protects the National City of Earth-Prime.

As the team celebrates their victory, it’s cut short when Sara realizes that there is still someone missing. Oliver didn’t make it back. He really did sacrifice himself for the Multiverse. Her and Team Arrow’s grieving is cut short when a threat arrives in Star City. Beebo is on the rampage, because it wouldn’t be a Legends episode without Beebo. After successfully stopping Sargan the Sorcerer, who was behind Beebo’s appearance, our heroes actually take the time to celebrate.

Sara and Barry don’t partake in the festivities, as Sara is struggling with accepting Oliver’s sacrifice. She tells Barry that she never expected to have to live a life without Oliver. He meant a lot to her, and is one of the few people to remember her before she got on the Gambit. Oliver was her family. Barry talks about the loss of his parents and how they will find a way to move on. It’s what Oliver would’ve wanted, but also, they have people in their lives who can help them pick up the pieces. Sara says the Legends have become her family, just like those at S.T.A.R. Labs are Barry’s. Then, suddenly, the two are attacked by one of Anti-Monitor’s demons.

It’s not over yet.

The heroes reconvene at the Arrow Cave to figure out their next plan of action. Ryan and Ray say that matter can neither be created or destroyed, which means Anti-Monitor do still live. The only way they can think to combat this is to trap the villain in a state of forever shrinking. The Nerd Team (Ray, Ryan, and Nash) head to S.T.A.R. Labs, while the others will hold off Anti-Monitor and his demons.

But he is too powerful. Anti-Monitor grows to several times his normal size, threatening to destroy everything. Barry runs off to help Nerd Team as Kara, Clark, and J’onn fight the villain. At S.T.A.R. Labs, Mick and Frost are fighting off the demons. They are suddenly joined by Jefferson. The three make quite the pair as they give Nerd Team time. Barry builds the device, then he and Ray rush to aid the others. Kara is given the honor of throwing the shrink bomb at Anti-Monitor and it works. He starts rapidly shrinking and will continue to do so for all time.

They’ve won.

The Crisis is over for good, but it’s a new beginning for our heroes. Everything has changed. All they can do now is move forward. They will continue to fight, following in Oliver’s footsteps. Together, they can overcome anything. Barry has them convene at the abandoned S.T.A.R. Labs warehouse where he’s constructed a shrine honoring Oliver. Then, he reveals the future for the heroes of the Arrowverse. Say hello to the Super Friends.

The landscape of the Arrowverse has changed, and I’m curious to see how each of the shows is going to move forward. ‘Crisis’ was quite the journey and nothing will ever be the same.