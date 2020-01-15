Legends of Tomorrow Receives New Trailer Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

The Legends are back next week with Season 5, and the CW has released a new trailer in anticipation of the premiere. Now that Crisis is over, the time-traveling misfits can get back to saving time. Thanks to Neron, a path to the Underworld has been opened. The most evil historical figures are on the loose. It’s up to the Legends to make things right.

The show continues its streak of being the most outrageous in the Arrowverse, and Season 5 is looking to be no exception. But honestly, it wouldn’t be as great as it is if the series played it safe. And as Ray says in the trailer, “It wouldn’t be a true Legends mission if something didn’t go wrong.”

Legends of Tomorrow kicks off its fifth season Tuesday, January 21.