John Wick: Police Trainer Video Shows What John Wick Got Right

Have you ever wondered if John Wick could actually fire weapons as fast and as accurate as he’s capable of doing onscreen? SWAT Officer Jose Medina broke down John Wick to demonstrate what the film got right and what is a bit farfetched.

John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum earned a colossal $93.3 million on its opening weekend and in its first 10 days it has earned more than both of its predecessors: John Wick grossed a total of $88 million while its sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2 grossed $171 million. Currently, John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum sits at $182 million at the worldwide box office.

Lionsgate decided to celebrate John Wick‘s domination at the box office in a slightly different way.

The news of a fourth John Wick film was sent to fans who chose to receive updates about Parabellum via text. The text read:

“You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021.”

Parabellum is the third film in the series that follows John Wick who is brought into a seemingly endless war after a mob steal his car and kill his dog. Considering the success and popularity of the series, the news about a fourth film shouldn’t be a surprise.

However, with the scale of Parabellum which features motorbike chases, horse riding, attack dogs, throwing knives, and even more guns, how on earth do they plan on topping that?

Well, we’ll have to wait until May 2021 before we see John Wick back in action. When more information becomes available, we will be sure to update you.

