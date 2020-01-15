Jimmy Fallon: Selena Gomez Plays ‘Can You Fell It?’

Selena Gomez and Jimmy take turns sticking their hands inside boxes filled with mystery objects that they have to identify without looking at them.

Selena Gomez is hitting the press trail promoting her new album, Rare. Rare is the third solo studio album by the American singer. It was released on January 10, 2020, through Interscope Records. “Lose You to Love Me”, was released as the lead single on October 23, 2019, and topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Gomez’s first number-one single in the US.