James Bond: No Time to Die: Billie Eilish to Perform Title Song

Artist, Billie Eilish, has been tabbed to perform the title song for the upcoming 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die. James Bond films are known for their iconic opening sequences, bond firing down through the target, creative imagery (usually projected upon beautiful, under-dressed or naked women), and title song that sets the tone for the story of the film.

The official Twitter for James Bond made the announcement:

“The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.”

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

Eilish responded to the post on Twitter:

““No Time To Die” JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG. 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 WHAAT”

Eilish joins an acclaimed group of singers and composers that includes Dame Shirley Bassey (Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, and Moonraker), Paul McCartney (Live and Let Die), Carly Simon (“Nobody Does It Better” for The Spy Who Loved Me), Sheena Easton (For Your Eyes Only), Duran Duran (A View to a Kill) and, most recently Adele (Skyfall) and Sam Smith (“Writing’s on the Wall” for Spectre) — both of whom were nominated for an Academy Award for their songs.

James Bond: No Time to Die arrives in theaters on April 10, 2020.